Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Moll headshot

Sam Moll Injury: Seven games into rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:03am

Moll (shoulder) has allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings across seven appearances of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

Moll was added to the 15-day injured list in mid-April with a left shoulder impingement and has been eligible for activation since April 26. Relievers usually don't require this many rehab innings before being activated.

Sam Moll
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now