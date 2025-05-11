Sam Moll Injury: Seven games into rehab
Moll (shoulder) has allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings across seven appearances of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
Moll was added to the 15-day injured list in mid-April with a left shoulder impingement and has been eligible for activation since April 26. Relievers usually don't require this many rehab innings before being activated.
