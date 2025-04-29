Samad Taylor News: Promoted to big club

The Mariners selected Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

In order to add Taylor to the 40-man roster, the Mariners transferred Gregory Santos (knee) to the 60-day IL. Taylor takes the 26-man roster spot of Dylan Moore (hip), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Taylor has appeared in 34 career games, slashing .215/.288/.277 with no home runs, four RBI and eight stolen bases.