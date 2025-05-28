Fantasy Baseball
Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Struggles again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Alcantara did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Padres, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks with no strikeouts over four innings.

Alcantara unraveled in a disastrous fourth inning, allowing seven baserunners and five runs. He managed just one swinging strike on 71 pitches and failed to record a strikeout for the first time since 2019. The former Cy Young winner has now surrendered at least four runs in six consecutive starts. He owns an unsightly 8.47 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 40:29 K:BB across 51 innings and can't be relied upon even in a favorable home matchup against the Rockies next week.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
