Santiago Espinal News: Fills in as left fielder

Espinal started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over Washington.

Espinal started the last two games in left field and should help fill the void left by Austin Hays' hamstring injury, which landed him on the 10-day injured list. He is expected to start in left against left-handers while Hays is unavailable, and Gavin Lux should serve against righties. Espinal will also move around as need in the infield. He's batting .324/.385/.394 over 24 games (78 plate appearances).