Santiago Espinal headshot

Santiago Espinal News: Primed for everyday role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Espinal will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Espinal will pick up his eighth straight start Wednesday and his third in a row at third base, which could be his primary home for the foreseeable future after Noelvi Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 oblique strain. The 30-year-old has recorded at least one hit in each of his previous seven starts to lift his average up to .333 over 87 at-bats. Espinal could continue to occupy a spot in the heart of the lineup while he's swinging a hot bat and while the Reds are without multiple key hitters due to injuries.

