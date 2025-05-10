Santiago Espinal News: Steals bag in loss

Espinal started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 loss to Houston.

The stolen base was the first of the season for Espinal, who logged 11 thefts in a part-time role for the Reds in 2024. He's been more of a regular in 2025, appearing in 31 of Cincinnati's 40 games to date. Friday's start was his fifth consecutive at third base since Noelvi Marte (oblique, 10-day IL) became unavailable. It was his 10th overall start, including outings at shortstop, left field and right field. With Austin Hays activated off the injured list Friday, that frees up Gavin Lux to usurp starts at the third base, but Espinal has been a valuable and productive piece and should maintain a semi-regular role.