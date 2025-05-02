Sauryn Lao News: Outrighted to Triple-A
Lao cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
The right-hander was designated for assignment earlier in the week but will stick in the Mariners organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Lao allowed three hits and recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 frames in his MLB debut April 22 in Boston, which was his lone appearance during his brief time in the big leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now