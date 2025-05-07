Fantasy Baseball
Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Beginning assignment Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Gipson-Long (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Lakeland on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long has been facing live hitters since late April, and he's now been cleared to test his surgically repaired elbow and hip in a competitive setting. The 27-year-old will certainly require an extensive rehab assignment after being sidelined for more than a year, though he could be in a position to contribute for the Tigers closer to the All-Star break.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
