Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Moves rehab to High-A

Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) is scheduled to make the second start of his rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A West Michigan, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Gipson-Long will be moving up a level after he made his first rehab start with Single-A Lakeland last Thursday, when he struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and no walks. The Tigers will have Gipson-Long build up as a starter while he works his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last April and the left hip surgery he had last July. Gipson-Long will likely need most of the 30-day rehab window to get stretched out, and he could optioned to Triple-A Toledo once activated from the 60-day injured list if the Tigers don't have a spot available for him in the big-league rotation.