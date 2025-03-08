Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Tigers placed Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gipson-Long underwent Tommy John surgery in April followed by another surgery on his hip in July. He's begun throwing bullpen sessions since the start of spring training, though his return from the injured list likely won't come until closer to the All-Star break.
