Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Tigers placed Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long underwent Tommy John surgery in April followed by another surgery on his hip in July. He's begun throwing bullpen sessions since the start of spring training, though his return from the injured list likely won't come until closer to the All-Star break.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
