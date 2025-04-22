Fantasy Baseball
Sawyer Gipson-Long headshot

Sawyer Gipson-Long Injury: Ready to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) will throw a live batting practice session Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It would appear to be the first time Gipson-Long has faced hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery last April and left hip surgery last July. The right-hander could conceivably be ready to contribute for the Tigers around midseason, but he still has a long ways to go.

Sawyer Gipson-Long
Detroit Tigers
