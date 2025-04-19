Scott Blewett News: Removed from 40-man

The Orioles designated Blewett for assignment Saturday.

Just five days after being claimed from Minnesota, Blewett will once again be placed on waivers to make room for the addition of Brandon Young. The 29-year-old Blewett pitched 4.1 innings over his two appearances for the O's, during which he allowed one unearned run while striking out six batters and walking one. He now owns a 1.00 ERA and 11:1 K:BB through nine frames on the season and could receive plenty of interest on the waiver wire.