Scott Effross Injury: Moves to IL

The Yankees placed Effross (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 24.

The right-hander suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in his first appearance of spring training and remains without an official timeline for his return. Effross missed a significant chunk of 2024 due to back surgery and spent most of the time he was healthy at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he had a 2.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 32.1 innings.