Scott McGough headshot

Scott McGough News: Headed to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 10:56am

The Diamondbacks selected McGough's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

McGough signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in February after Arizona declined his $4 million team option for 2025 in November. He's appeared in eight games in Triple-A, posting a 4.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings. The move corresponds with Yilber Diaz being optioned to Reno and J.P. Feyereisen being designated for assignment.

Scott McGough
Arizona Diamondbacks
