Scott McGough News: Headed to majors
The Diamondbacks selected McGough's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
McGough signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in February after Arizona declined his $4 million team option for 2025 in November. He's appeared in eight games in Triple-A, posting a 4.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings. The move corresponds with Yilber Diaz being optioned to Reno and J.P. Feyereisen being designated for assignment.
