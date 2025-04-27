Scott McGough News: Headed to majors

The Diamondbacks selected McGough's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

McGough signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in February after Arizona declined his $4 million team option for 2025 in November. He's appeared in eight games in Triple-A, posting a 4.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings. The move corresponds with Yilber Diaz being optioned to Reno and J.P. Feyereisen being designated for assignment.