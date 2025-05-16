Scott McGough News: Recalled by Arizona

The Diamondbacks recalled McGough from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

McGough made one appearance for the Diamondbacks on May 3 against the Phillies, but he's otherwise spent the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he's posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 12.2 innings. He'll provide depth out of Arizona's bullpen after Joe Mantiply was optioned to Reno in a corresponding move.