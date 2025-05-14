Sean Barnett News: Impressing with bat early on

Barnett has only played in games as a designated hitter this year, but he could start also working out of the bullpen in the coming weeks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Barnett was drafted as a two-way player in the 11th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, but so far it's been his bat that has been on display. He quickly forced a promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore in late-April and is slashing .304/.425/.478 with two home runs and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 19 games across Single-A and High-A. Barnett is only striking out 20.6 percent of the time through eight games at High-A.