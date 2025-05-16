Sean Bouchard News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Bouchard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

In a flurry of roster moves that saw Tyler Freeman (oblique), Aaron Schunk (groin) and Ezequiel Tovar (hip) all return from the injured list Friday, Bouchard will be sent back to the minors in order to free up space on the big-league roster. The 29-year-old slashed .169/.250/.246 across 72 plate appearances while in the majors and will now look to rediscover his swing in Triple-A.