Sean Burke News: Mauled by Cubs
Burke (2-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks over 4.2 innings as the White Sox were downed 7-3 by the Cubs. He struck out four.
It's the third time in nine starts that Burke has been tagged for at least five earned runs, and the 25-year-old righty's control continues to desert him -- he's issued a career-worst five free passes in back-to-back outings, and multiple walks in eight straight. Burke will carry a 4.69 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 33:27 K:BB through 48 innings into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rangers.
