Sean Burke News: Tosses six scoreless innings

Burke (2-4) earned the win against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Three of the six baserunners Burke allowed came in the first inning, but he was able to escape the bases-loaded situation after getting Rhys Hoskins to fly out. Burke proceeded to retire the minimum number of batters in four of the next five frames, coming away with his second quality start of the season on 94 pitches (58 strikes) while generating 10 whiffs. His efforts Thursday dropped his ERA and WHIP to 4.91 and 1.36, respectively, over 33 innings. Burke will look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Royals.