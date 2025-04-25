Fantasy Baseball
Sean Burke News: Working behind opener Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Burke is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Tyler Gilbert in Friday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox's Opening Day starter, Burke began the season on a high note, holding the Angels scoreless over six innings en route to picking up a win. Things have gone south for the young right-hander ever since, with Burke going 0-3 with an 8.62 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his subsequent four outings. White Sox manager Will Venable will deploy Burke behind an opener with the hope that the arrangement yields better results from the 25-year-old, whose chances of claiming his second win of the season should increase if he's able to exit the game with a lead.

Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox
