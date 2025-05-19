Sean Guenther News: Drawing opener assignment

Guenther will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Guenther will draw his first MLB start Monday, though he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his nine appearances between the big club and the minors this season and is unlikely to work deep into the contest. Keider Montero is slated to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen once Guenther exits the game.