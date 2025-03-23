Sean Hjelle News: Sent to Triple-A

Hjelle was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hjelle will open the 2025 campaign at Triple-A after compiling a 6.75 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 12.0 innings in seven appearances with the Giants this spring. The right-hander appeared in 58 games with San Francisco in 2024, producing a 3.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 75 strikeouts over 80.2 frames and he'll likely join the major-league roster relatively soon.