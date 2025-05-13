Sean Linan News: Scoreless High-A debut

Linan gave up two hits and a walk while striking out three over four scoreless innings in his debut for High-A Great Lakes on Sunday.

A Colombian righty with a changeup that's already at least a plus pitch, Linan dominated Single-A hitters to the tune of a 1.21 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 50:10 K:BB in 29.2 innings to start his age-20 campaign. His low-90s fastball and mid-80s slider will be tested now that he's at High-A.