Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Manaea headshot

Sean Manaea Injury: June return uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Manaea (oblique) has fallen behind Frankie Montas (lat) in his recovery schedule, but the Mets haven't ruled out the left-hander making his 2025 debut at some point in June, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

Manaea suffered a right oblique strain in late February, and while he began a throwing progression in mid-March, he was quickly shut down due to continued discomfort in his side. The 33-year-old resumed playing catch April 14 after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection, but he remains weeks away from a potential rehab assignment, and Manaea will need a full build-up before he's ready to join the big-league rotation.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now