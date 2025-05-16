Fantasy Baseball
Sean Manaea headshot

Sean Manaea Injury: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Manaea (oblique) is slated to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Manaea resumed a throwing program in mid-April following a PRP injection and has progressed to throwing from the bump again. He shouldn't be far off from facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment, but no target date for either has been revealed by the Mets yet.

Sean Manaea
New York Mets
