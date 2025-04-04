Sean Murphy Injury: Nearing activation

Murphy (rib) is starting at catcher Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to be activated from the 10-day IL by Atlanta before the end of this weekend's series versus Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old began his rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Tuesday and will catch for Spencer Strider (elbow) in his own rehab start Friday. Murph suffered the rib fracture in early March, but it appears he'll only end up missing the first week of the regular season. Prospect Drake Baldwin has been filling in as Atlanta's primary backstop but could soon be headed back to Triple-A.