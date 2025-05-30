Sean Murphy News: Homers in matinee

Murphy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Murphy got Atlanta on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single before cutting the deficit to 4-3 with a 412-foot blast off Matt Strahm in the eighth, his ninth homer this season. It was a much-needed effort from the 30-year-old Murphy, who'd gone just 1-for-13 over his previous five games while splitting catching duties with Drake Baldwin. Overall, Murphy's now slashing .228/.333/.500 with 20 RBI and 14 runs scored across 132 plate appearances this season.