Sean Murphy News: Logs four RBI in 2025 debut

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Murphy started the season on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured rib, but he was activated from the IL on Sunday and made his 2025 debut Tuesday. He didn't show any rust in his first at-bat, cranking a three-run homer off Zack Wheeler to left field in the second inning, and Murphy drove in a fourth run on an RBI single in the sixth frame to reduce Atlanta's deficit to one. Murphy is looking to improve on his 2024 campaign, which he finished with a slash line of .193/.284/.352 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI across 264 plate appearances.