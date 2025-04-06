Sean Murphy News: Reinstated from injured list

Atlanta reinstated Murphy (rib) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 30-year-old was expected to finish up his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday before likely rejoining Atlanta on Tuesday, but the club elected to activated him early after Sunday's game against the Marlins was postponed. Murphy will take over as the club's primary backstop, and prospect Drake Baldwin is set to fill the backup job since Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment.