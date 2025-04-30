Fantasy Baseball
Sean Poppen News: Catches on with Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

The Angels signed Poppen to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Poppen was released by the Mariners earlier this month after allowing four earned runs in 3.1 innings during his first two appearances at Triple-A Tacoma. The 30-year-old holds a career 5.08 ERA over 67.1 major-league frames but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022.

