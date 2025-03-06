Sean Reid-Foley News: Clears waivers

Reid-Foley cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets placed Reid-Foley on waivers Tuesday in an effort to create space on their 40-man roster, and he'll officially stick with the organization after the other 29 clubs passed on the opportunity to claim him. The 29-year-old righty posted a 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 21.2 innings last year before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in June. A similar start in Triple-A could earn him a spot back in New York's bullpen.