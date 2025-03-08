Sean Reynolds Injury: Slated to miss out on Opening Day

Reynolds (foot) isn't expected to be on the Padres' Opening Day roster, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Reynolds is dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot and hasn't yet been able to pitch this spring. He was expected to compete for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day bullpen coming into camp, but it appears the injury will prevent him from having that opportunity. It's not yet clear when Reynolds will be able to get back on a mound.