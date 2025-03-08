Fantasy Baseball
Sean Reynolds

Sean Reynolds Injury: Slated to miss out on Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Reynolds (foot) isn't expected to be on the Padres' Opening Day roster, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Reynolds is dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot and hasn't yet been able to pitch this spring. He was expected to compete for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day bullpen coming into camp, but it appears the injury will prevent him from having that opportunity. It's not yet clear when Reynolds will be able to get back on a mound.

Sean Reynolds
San Diego Padres

