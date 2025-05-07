Sean Reynolds News: Activated from injured list

The Padres activated Reynolds (foot) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Reynolds has been shelved since suffering a stress reaction in his right foot during spring training, but he showed he was ready with four scoreless rehab appearances at Triple-A El Paso (albeit, with a 2:4 K:BB in 5.1 innings. The righty reliever struck out 21 over 11 frames during his time with the big club last season and can give manager Mike Shildt another weapon in the bullpen if he's able to throw enough strikes.