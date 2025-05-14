Sean Sullivan News: Ready to go for Double-A club
Double-A Hartford activated Sullivan (hip) on Tuesday, and he's listed as the team's scheduled starter for Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday with Binghamton.
Sullivan is ready to make his 2025 debut for the Double-A club after he was delayed to begin the season while completing his recovery from hip surgery. He was cleared to join Hartford after making two rehab starts between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A Fresno. He built up to four innings in his most recent outing last Thursday in the California League, striking out two while allowing no runs on three hits and no walks.
