Seaver King News: Heating up at High-A

King went 2-for-4 with his first career professional home run for High-A Wilmington on Friday.

The 22-year-old had a rough start to the season, but King has begun to heat up at the plate. He's hit safely in seven straight games, batting .458 (11-for-24) over that stretch with four steals in four attempts and a 3:5 BB:K. After serving as a super-utility player in college, the Nationals have used King exclusively at shortstop so far since selecting him 10th overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, but that could change at higher levels of the minors. His speed and hit tool are assets, but King's ultimate fantasy value will depend on how much power he develops as he moves up the ladder.