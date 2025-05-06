Sebastian Walcott News: Solid start at Double-A

Walcott is slashing .245/.363/.372 with two home runs, six steals, a 14.2 percent walk rate and a 21.2 percent strikeout rate in 25 games for Double-A Frisco.

Even though he played five games at Double-A at the end of last year, Walcott, who turned 19 in March, is the second-youngest player at Double-A (behind Ethan Salas), and he's two years younger than the youngest pitcher at the level. He has plus-plus raw power, but Walcott has been making too much weak contact early on (34.5 IFFB%, 31.7 Soft%) as he gets adjusted to this challenging step up in competition. Walcott has yet to play a position in the field other than shortstop in 2025.