Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Suzuki (wrist) is batting third as the designated hitter Friday against the Phillies.

Suzuki was scratched from Wednesday's starting nine due to a recurrence of a wrist issue, though he's good to go following Thursday's team off day. The 30-year-old has cooled off a bit lately with a .208 average (5-for-24) in his past six contests, but it's been a productive start to the campaign with six homers, 20 RBI, 14 runs and a .276/.354/.540 slash line in 99 plate appearances.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
