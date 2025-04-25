Seiya Suzuki News: Back in action Friday

Suzuki (wrist) is batting third as the designated hitter Friday against the Phillies.

Suzuki was scratched from Wednesday's starting nine due to a recurrence of a wrist issue, though he's good to go following Thursday's team off day. The 30-year-old has cooled off a bit lately with a .208 average (5-for-24) in his past six contests, but it's been a productive start to the campaign with six homers, 20 RBI, 14 runs and a .276/.354/.540 slash line in 99 plate appearances.