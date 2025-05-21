Seiya Suzuki News: Drives in four in rout

Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Marlins.

The game was tied 1-1 until the Cubs erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning, with Suzuki's two-run blast on a Lake Bachar fastball capping the offensive outburst. It was Suzuki's 12th third long ball of the year and his third in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .300 (9-for-30) with four doubles, six runs and 11 RBI.