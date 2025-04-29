Seiya Suzuki News: Goes deep in win

Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, a triple, three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Suzuki finished a single short of the single in Tuesday's dominant performance. He doubled and scored in the fourth inning, knocked a two-run shot in the seventh and capped off his day with a triple and another run scored in the ninth. Suzuki has collected multiple hits in four of his last six games. He owns a strong .298/.368/.596 slash line with 15 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through 117 plate appearances.