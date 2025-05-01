Seiya Suzuki News: Homers twice in win

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 8-3 win at Pittsburgh.

Suzuki broke a 2-2 with a solo blast during the fifth inning and added some insurance with a two-run shot in the fifth. It's the second two-homer performance of the season for the 30-year-old, who has hit three long balls over the past three games. Suzuki has been one of the better hitters in baseball early in 2025 with nine home runs, 28 RBI and a .295/.365/.625 slash line through 28 games.