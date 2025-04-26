Seiya Suzuki News: Knocks in three runs Saturday
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.
Suzuki put the Cubs on the board in the fifth inning on a two-run single, and he brought home another run in the seventh frame on a single to center field. Suzuki has logged two hits in each of his last three starts, and his 23 RBI on the season, which is tied for fourth-most in the National League.
