Seiya Suzuki headshot

Seiya Suzuki News: Knocks in three runs Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.

Suzuki put the Cubs on the board in the fifth inning on a two-run single, and he brought home another run in the seventh frame on a single to center field. Suzuki has logged two hits in each of his last three starts, and his 23 RBI on the season, which is tied for fourth-most in the National League.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
