Seiya Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki News: Scores, drives in run Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

Suzuki had been scuffling a bit before the two-hit effort, going 0-for-13 with four strikeouts over his previous three games. The veteran outfielder usually doesn't slump for too long, however, as he batted .283 or better each of the last two seasons. Suzuki is batting .250 at the moment this year, and he will likely push that figure up over the summer months based on his MLB track record.

Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
