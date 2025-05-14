Sem Robberse Injury: Needs Tommy John surgery

Robberse is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Robberse missed time during the second half of last season with an elbow injury and recent imaging showed that he needed to have the elbow surgically repaired. Given the timing of the procedure, he will likely be sidelined until around midseason next year. Robberse holds a 4.96 ERA and 139:59 K:BB over 134.1 innings at the Triple-A level.