Triple-A Memphis placed Robberse on its 7-day injured list April 21 due to an unspecified injury.

The 23-year-old righty turned in a 7.36 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over his first four starts with Memphis this season before being shut down with the injury. Robberse is in his second season as a member of the Cardinals' 40-man roster but is still waiting to make his MLB debut.