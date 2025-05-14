Fantasy Baseball
Sem Robberse Injury: Shifted to full-season IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Robberse (undisclosed) has been transferred to the full-season injured list at Triple-A Memphis.

It's unclear what injury Robberse is dealing with, but he dealt with an elbow injury in the second half last season. The 23-year-old is on the Cardinals' 40-man roster but has yet to make his major-league debut. He's posted a 4.96 ERA and 139:59 K:BB over 134.1 innings at the Triple-A level.

