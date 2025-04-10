Fantasy Baseball
Seth Halvorsen headshot

Seth Halvorsen News: Bounces back to close out win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Halvorsen walked one and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Brewers.

Halvorsen entered the game with a five-run lead in the ninth inning, so it wasn't a save situation. However, it was still an important outing after he surrendered six runs (three earned) while recording just one out in Wednesday's game. Halvorsen should be in line for at least a share of Colorado's saves moving forward.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
