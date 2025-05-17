Seth Halvorsen News: Notches save Saturday

Halvorsen picked up a save against Arizona on Saturday, walking one batter in a scoreless and hitless inning of work.

Colorado trailed 11-6 midway through the contest but managed to storm back to take a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. Halvorsen got the call to close things out and managed to do so despite issuing a two-out walk and throwing just seven of 14 pitches for strikes. Save opportunities have been few and far between for the eight-win Rockies this season, but Halvorsen has managed a pair of saves to tie for the team lead. There doesn't appear to be a clear bullpen hierarchy with the team, as Zach Agnos -- who also has two saves -- pitched in the seventh inning Saturday while Tyler Kinley (who has one save) handled the eighth. For fantasy purposes, there is little reason to invest much in any Rockies reliever, but Halvorsen and Agnos are probably the best targets for managers desperate for saves.