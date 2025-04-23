Seth Johnson News: Shifts to bullpen at Triple-A
Johnson has been moved to a relief role at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Johnson made his first appearance out of the bullpen Tuesday, touching 98 mph across two scoreless innings with a 2:2 K:BB. The 26-year-old has a big arm but has struggled to stay healthy and throw strikes consistently, so the Phillies' decision to shift him to a relief role makes sense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now