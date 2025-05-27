Seth Lugo Injury: Closing in on return

Lugo (finger) is trending towards being activated from the 15-day injured list during the Royals' weekend series against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo was placed on the injured list May 17 due to a right middle finger sprain. He has made good progress in his recovery, having already completed multiple bullpen sessions since being deactivated. Lugo posted a 3-4 record across nine starts with a 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB in 56.2 innings prior to getting shut down.