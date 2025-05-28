Seth Lugo Injury: Slated to start Friday

Lugo is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo is expected to be activated immediately after the minimum 15 days to start Friday's series opener against Detroit. The right-hander had been dealing with inflammation in his right middle finger. Before the injury, Lugo accumulated a 3.02 ERA and a 42:15 K:BB over 56.2 innings.